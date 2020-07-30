of Leominster; 89
Anna M. (Rocheleau) Cormier, 89, of Leominster, died peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Healthalliance Hospital, Leominster, surrounded by her family.
Born in Winchendon on January 30, 1931, to the late Maximin and Coranna (Hardy) Rocheleau. She attended Murdock High School and worked at Thayer Manufacturing of Gardner for several years. In 1950 Anna married the love of her life, Henry R. Cormier of Gardner. They shared 36 wonderful years of marriage until his untimely passing.
Anna was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church of Fitchburg. She often volunteered at church bazaars, led rosary services, and helped prepare Thanksgiving meals for the less fortunate. Anna loved the beach and camping and rooting against the Yankees with her husband at Red Sox games in Boston and New York. Her devotion to the church, her faith, and her family were the top priorities in life.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Robin McCulloch and her husband Donald of Leominster, one son David A. Cormier of Winchendon; a granddaughter, Mallory Dupont and her husband Mark of Worcester; two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Quinn Dupont; two sisters, Cecile May of Winchendon and Theresa Thurlow and her husband Richard of Gardner; two brothers, Maurice Rocheleau and his wife Shirley of Winchendon, and George Rocheleau and his wife Norma of Winchendon; many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Henry, who died in 1987; a sister, Rita Elola; and four brothers, Roland, Alfred, Joseph, and Arthur Rocheleau.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Annunciation Parish at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 135 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, West Street, Gardner, MA.
There are no calling hours. Family and friends are asked to report directly to the church on the day of the service.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, current restrictions set in place by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will be in effect at Anna's services.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk Street, Suite 405 Lowell, MA 01854, or on their website at (www.epilepsy.com
). Please reference in memory of Anna M. Cormier.
Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA 01440 is handling the arrangements.Boucherfuneral.com
