Anna M. (Trano) Perry, 98 of Townsend died Friday morning, March 13, 2020 in her home. She was a former resident of Fitchburg and had lived in Shrewsbury before moving to Townsend.
Anna was born May 16, 1921 in Somerville daughter of Carmello and Mary (Petrone) Trano. She was a member of St. Bernard's Church in Fitchburg and a former member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary of Everett.
Anna had worked for Bordens Confectionary Co of Cambridge for 25 years retiring in 1982.
Anna's husband Jesse M. Perry died December 13, 2005.
She leaves 3 daughters; Carol Catanzano of Billerica, Lucille Gambino of Townsend and Debra Hester of Douglas. She was the loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Stephen Moorcroft, Lavery ,Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2020