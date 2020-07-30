Dedicated wife, mother & friend
Fitchburg
Anna (Gage) Thibault, 68, of Fitchburg, formerly of Leominster, MA, died July 27th, 2020, at home, after being stricken ill. She was born August 6, 1951, in Leominster, MA, daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Barassi) Gage. Anna was a graduate of Leominster High School, Class of 1969, where she received the 'White Blazer Award', which is awarded to one person per year, for her excellence in LHS Field Hockey, Softball and Basketball. She also graduated from Leominster School of Nursing with her Nursing Degree. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Leominster Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Life Care Center of Leominster.
Anna was truly dedicated to her family and friends.
Anna is survived by her husband of 47 years, and lifelong friend, Richard "Dick" Thibault, her daughter, Jennifer Gowdy, both of Fitchburg, and one very special brother; Arthur Gage of Florida.
She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Mary Gage, and one brother Alan Gage.
Anna will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Anna (Gage) Thibault