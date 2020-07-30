1/
Anna (Gage) Thibault
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dedicated wife, mother & friend

Fitchburg

Anna (Gage) Thibault, 68, of Fitchburg, formerly of Leominster, MA, died July 27th, 2020, at home, after being stricken ill. She was born August 6, 1951, in Leominster, MA, daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Barassi) Gage. Anna was a graduate of Leominster High School, Class of 1969, where she received the 'White Blazer Award', which is awarded to one person per year, for her excellence in LHS Field Hockey, Softball and Basketball. She also graduated from Leominster School of Nursing with her Nursing Degree. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Leominster Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Life Care Center of Leominster.

Anna was truly dedicated to her family and friends.

Anna is survived by her husband of 47 years, and lifelong friend, Richard "Dick" Thibault, her daughter, Jennifer Gowdy, both of Fitchburg, and one very special brother; Arthur Gage of Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Mary Gage, and one brother Alan Gage.

Anna will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Anna (Gage) Thibault


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved