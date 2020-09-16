TOWNSEND
Anne L. (Blacquier) Koch, 95, a former longtime resident of Townsend, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Health Care Center, Worcester.
Her husband of 60 years, John K. Koch, died in April 2006.
Mrs. Koch was born in Cambridge, September 25, 1924, a daughter of Eugene and Annie (Lamb) Blacquier and grew up in Cambridge. She attended the Kelly School, Longfellow School and was a 1942 graduate of Cambridge High & Latin High School.
In 1945 Mrs. Koch enlisted in the United States Coast Guard Women's Reserve and was assigned to Norfolk, Virginia where she served as a storekeeper.
For 23 years Mrs. Koch worked in the accounting department of New England Business Service in both the Townsend & Groton offices, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed travelling, baking, sewing and was an accomplished ballroom dancer. Mrs. Koch was also a member of the Townsend Congregational Church.
She leaves her children, Lois A. Symonds and her husband, Gary, of Templeton, John W. Koch and his wife Linda Koch of Gold Canyon, AZ; Sharyn L. Hinman of Townsend; a brother, Fred Blacquier of Carlisle; a granddaughter, Stephanie Vilensky of Marlboro; two great grandchildren, Jessica Vilensky and Amanda Vilensky and Linda Koch's children, Josh and Erik Hamilton.
She was predeceased by a brother, Gene Blacquier of Medford and her grandsons, Scott C. Symonds of West Boylston who died in 2011 and Christopher Symonds in 1971.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
.
Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Townsend Ecumenical Outreach, 82 Bayberry Hill Road, Townsend, MA 01474 or Salvation Army, 1422 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420. View the online memorial for Anne L. (Blacquier) Koch