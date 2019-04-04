Anne Marie (Huot) Sykes, 85

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Sister



LEOMINSTER- Anne Marie "Mimi" (Huot) Sykes, 85 of Leominster, died peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, at home, following a short illness surrounded by her family.



She was born in Hartford, CT. on September. 24, 1933, the daughter of Denis and Alma (LaRose) Huot and was a 1951 graduate of the William Hall High School in West Hartford, CT.



She attended the University of Vermont before graduating with a bachelor's degree in child development from Connecticut College. She completed her bachelors while raising 5 children with her husband in Waterford, CT. After graduation she worked in the Norwich CT school system and Mitchell College of New London, CT. teaching English as a 2nd language. Later she was employed at General Dynamics as a technical proofreader before moving with her husband to Charlestown (Boston, MA) after his first retirement. While in Boston she continued to work at Fidelity and Bank of New England. The couple retired a 2nd time to Rockland Maine before Mrs. Sykes moved to Leominster to be near her family in 2015.



She leaves her two sons, David Sykes and his wife Laura of Leominster and Peter Sykes and his wife Wendy of San Marcos, CA.; two daughters, Kalden (Elizabeth) of Provincetown and Lisa Sykes of Leominster; three grandchildren, Raymond Sykes and his wife Dianne of San Francisco, Melissa Sykes of Leominster and Rebecca Sykes of San Marcos, CA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 57 years Richard (Dick) W. Sykes Sr., her oldest son, Richard W. Sykes Jr. and Colleen Sykes and her granddaughter of Leominster.



She came from a large French-Canadian family and was the last surviving member of it which included one son and six daughters Raymond Sykes of AZ, Lucille Vanty of Andover, CT, Rose Marwood of West Woodstock, CT, Theresa McCluskey of West Hartford, CT, Sister Pauline Huot, a member of the Sisters of the Holy Ghost of Putnam, CT and Bernadette Huot of Manchester, CT.



Anne loved her family, time spent near the ocean, and quilting and sewing which were her life-long passions. She also loved feeding the birds in her yard and tending to her flowers. While in Rockland, Maine along with her husband Dick, she was active in the St. Bernard's Catholic parish and a volunteer at the Rockland Public Library. In addition, she herself volunteered on a weekly basis at the local Salvation Army in Rockland and contributed her beautiful handmade quilts to benefit many charitable organizations. A photo of one of her quilts was used in the centennial anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill.



SYKES - Her memorial service will at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Leominster, 26 West Street, Leominster, MA on Saturday April 13 at 11 A.M. with a private internment for the family.



The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 has been entrusted with Anne's care.



For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary