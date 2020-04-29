|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Annette (Thibodeau) Kirby, 87, of Leominster, died Wednesday, April 22 at the Highlands due to Covid-19.
She was born February 22, 1933 daughter of the late Arthur and the late Violet (Rouise) Thibodeau.
She leaves her husband of 62 years, Raymond Kirby; two daughters and their husbands: Sharon and Perry Zanghi of Lunenburg and Susan and Kevin Canody of Fitchburg; her son, David Kirby of Fair Oaks, CA; four grandchildren: Justin Zanghi, Brittney Zanghi Ducharme and husband, Tom, Courtney Canody and Ryan Kirby, all of whom she absolutely adored and had a very special relationship with; three great grandchildren who brought her so much joy: Hunter Canody, Oliver Kirby and Ava Ducharme.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by; a twin sister who died as a baby, her older sister, Lillian and younger sister, Irene and a sister-in-law, Linda
Annette graduated from Leominster High School and worked at the New England Telephone Company in her early days and then went on to be a stay at home Mom until her family was grown. She then became a Nanny to Quinn Vickers Montgomery whom she loved like her own granddaughter. She then cared for each one of her four Grandchildren for years.
Annette was full of life! She loved her family and caring for her grandchildren as they grew up, this brought her such happiness. She could not sit still and was always on the go. She loved shopping, talking on the phone with family and friends and sending cards. She known for her meatballs and cooked the best roast beef. She made many many hamburgers over the years for her husband.
She loved her children and was very proud of all of them. She wouldn't hesitate to tell them what to do or what she would do. She adored her grandchildren and each one had a very special relationship with "Gramma". She had fun and lots of laughs with them. They could get her to do anything. She was enjoying being a great-grandmother and loved when Hunter would visit at the nursing home so she could show her off and she was looking forward to spoiling and rocking baby Ava.
Annette loved all her nieces and nephews and their families. She had a special love in her heart for her nieces Lisa Duggar and Michel Kirby and nephew, Deacon Steven Gendron and his wife Terry who would visit her with communion on Sundays.
She will be missed, she already is.
The family would like to thank the 3rd floor nurses at the Highland for all their care and support. A special thanks to Kathy and Felicia for being with her when her family couldn't be at her passing. A special thanks to the activity director Kristi for all of her support. Donations can be made to the Highlands Activity Department – 3rd floor to the attention of Kristi @ 335 Nichols Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2020