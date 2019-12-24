|
Anthony E. Stelluto, 89, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Anthony was born in Leominster on January 30, 1930, a son of the late Salvatore and Philomena (Piano) Stelluto of San Giovanni, Foggia, Italy, and Leominster, MA.
He was a 1948 graduate of Leominster High School and Fitchburg State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master's Degrees in Mathematics, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Anthony became a licensed barber, and as a son, young husband and father, proudly worked for many years at his family's business, Stelluto Barber Shop in downtown Leominster.
In 1951 Anthony enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged in 1955 as a disabled veteran of a foreign war.
He started his teaching career for the City of Leominster. He advanced his career to Mathematics Department Head at Lunenburg High School. He later held the same position at Applewild School in Fitchburg. He worked as an Assistant Professor at Fitchburg State University, and retired from teaching as the Dean of Billerica High School. He worked for several years at Digital Equipment Corporation as a Project Manager until his final retirement.
Anthony was a member of the Massachusetts Teacher's Association and Oak Hill Country Club of Fitchburg, where he recently received honorary member status. He was a former member of the Italian American Club and the Foggia Club, both in Leominster.
He spent many years enjoying his retirement, living and golfing in Delray Beach, FL. Golfing was his passion. He was also an avid skier. His son and nephews have many great stories to tell of Anthony on the slopes.
He is survived by his daughter Kristine Szajner and husband Edward of Leominster; son, Robert Stelluto and wife Sheila of Leominster; grandchildren, Katie Richard of Fitchburg, Kara Richard of NH, Michael Szajner of ME, Lindsey Szajner, Joseph Stelluto, Cody Stelluto, and Trevor Stelluto, all of Leominster; great grandchildren, Gavyn Starr, Charlie and Sammy Garcia, Eric, Taylor, and Alicia McGrath, and Bodie Szajner; brother, Dr. Michael Stelluto of Gloucester, and sister, Rosalie O'Donnell of Leominster; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Anthony was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Constance M. (Mazzaferro) Stelluto and his daughter Kathleen Stelluto.
He will be sadly missed by his family and loved ones, and many friends at Oak Hill Country Club.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 27, from 9:00-10:30am in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. His funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:00am in Saint Anna's Church in Leominster. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Leominster Veterans Center, 100 West Street Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019