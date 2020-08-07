April 9, 1933 - August 5, 2020
Leominster
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Anthony "Tony" Catalfano, loving husband and father of five children passed away at the age of 87. He was at home surrounded by his family.
Tony was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Leominster. He looked forward to his cribbage league once a week and spending time with his friends at the Leominster Senior Center. He had many interest and hobbies, but most of all he loved cooking and traveling with his camper to explore new places. He was a member of Our Lady of The Lake Parish in Leominster.
Tony served in the Army and National Guard for 35 years. He retired with the rank of Sergeant Major.
Tony leaves behind his children, Linda Parmenter and her husband Mike, Anthony Catalfano and his partner Steven Kapfhammer, Lana Seuss and husband Steve, Lori Brasili and husband Tim. Tony was predeceased by his adoring wife of 63 years, Edith (Russo) Catalfano and his eldest son Michael Catalfano.
Tony was a proud Grandfather (Papa) of nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Tony also leaves behind his companion Beverly Soini.
The family expresses deep gratitude to his close friend and neighbor John Shultz, as well as his caregivers Melissa Abascal, Lydia and Pam for caring for Tony and helping the family in so many way.
A private family ceremony will be held at a future date.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.