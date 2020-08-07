1/1
Anthony G. "Tony" Catalfano
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 9, 1933 - August 5, 2020

Leominster

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Anthony "Tony" Catalfano, loving husband and father of five children passed away at the age of 87. He was at home surrounded by his family.

Tony was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Leominster. He looked forward to his cribbage league once a week and spending time with his friends at the Leominster Senior Center. He had many interest and hobbies, but most of all he loved cooking and traveling with his camper to explore new places. He was a member of Our Lady of The Lake Parish in Leominster.

Tony served in the Army and National Guard for 35 years. He retired with the rank of Sergeant Major.

Tony leaves behind his children, Linda Parmenter and her husband Mike, Anthony Catalfano and his partner Steven Kapfhammer, Lana Seuss and husband Steve, Lori Brasili and husband Tim. Tony was predeceased by his adoring wife of 63 years, Edith (Russo) Catalfano and his eldest son Michael Catalfano.

Tony was a proud Grandfather (Papa) of nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Tony also leaves behind his companion Beverly Soini.

The family expresses deep gratitude to his close friend and neighbor John Shultz, as well as his caregivers Melissa Abascal, Lydia and Pam for caring for Tony and helping the family in so many way.

A private family ceremony will be held at a future date.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Anthony "Tony" G. Catalfano



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved