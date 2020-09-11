LeominsterAnthony I. Iacaboni, 45, passed away on September 8, 2020.He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on November 21, 1974, a son of Frank Iacaboni and the late Marla (Marquardt) Iacaboni. Anthony attended Saint Annas Elementary School and graduated from Leominster High School in 1993, where he starred on the football team as a tackle. He was recently attending Porter and Chester Institute in Worcester for HVAC.Anthony was always a hard worker; he was passionate about working in the family business, Gaylord Pallett in Leominster. He will always be remembered as the life of the party, and had the ability to light up a room when he entered. Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and going to Hampton Beach. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.He is survived by his father, Frank E. Iacaboni, Sr. and his significant other Dale Morrow; a daughter, Isabella Iacaboni; his longtime companion, Tonya Lee; brother Frank E. Iacaboni, Jr., many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother David Iacaboni.IacaboniA celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.