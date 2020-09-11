1/1
Anthony I. Iacaboni
1974 - 2020
Leominster

Anthony I. Iacaboni, 45, passed away on September 8, 2020.

He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on November 21, 1974, a son of Frank Iacaboni and the late Marla (Marquardt) Iacaboni. Anthony attended Saint Annas Elementary School and graduated from Leominster High School in 1993, where he starred on the football team as a tackle. He was recently attending Porter and Chester Institute in Worcester for HVAC.

Anthony was always a hard worker; he was passionate about working in the family business, Gaylord Pallett in Leominster. He will always be remembered as the life of the party, and had the ability to light up a room when he entered. Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and going to Hampton Beach. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his father, Frank E. Iacaboni, Sr. and his significant other Dale Morrow; a daughter, Isabella Iacaboni; his longtime companion, Tonya Lee; brother Frank E. Iacaboni, Jr., many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother David Iacaboni.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Anthony was familia. Here he is one long ago Easter. God Rest His Soul.
Carol
Family
September 10, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences... to the family and all friends who were incredibly blessed to know Anthony ....
Christina Poulin
Friend
September 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sheila & Daniel McNamara
Neighbor
September 10, 2020
My condolences for your loss Frank
Daniel Benfeito
