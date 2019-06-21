Ashburnham



Anthony J. Scanzani, 42, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19 after a brief illness.



Tony was born in Fitchburg on October 18, 1976, son of Ron and Sharron (Cormack) Scanzani of Pepperell. He was a graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School and UMass Amherst with a Bachelor's degree in communications.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 6 years, Lisa J. (Lynch) Scanzani of Ashburnham; a sister, Chrissy Tarpey and her husband Ron of St. Johns, FL; maternal grandmother, Virginia Cormack of Mesa, Arizona; father and mother-in-law, Steven and Linda Lynch of Fitchburg; brother in law Chad Lynch and wife Stephanie of Fitchburg, and 3 nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Tony was employed by Regional Home Care in Leominster as a billing and special projects analyst. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He was interested in culinary arts and was an excellent chef. Tony also spent many memorable summers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 11 a.m. in the Highland Baptist Church, 19 Cedar St., Fitchburg. Burial will be held privately. Calling hours at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg are on Thursday, June 27, from 5-8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (lls.org) or the Samaritan's Purse International Relief Organization (samaritanspurse.org).







