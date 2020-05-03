Anthony J. Tocci
Leominster

Anthony J. Tocci, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at River Terrace Healthcare in Lancaster. Tony was pre-deceased by his loving parents, Anthony J. Tocci, Sr. and Irene (O'Malley) Tocci, and his three sisters, Mary Alice Tocci, Rose Marie Tocci, and Anna Leighton. He is survived by his elder sister, Loretta F. Tocci of Wells, Maine, his children, grandchildren, generations of nieces & nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Tony was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg and enjoyed his life-long career in construction. He too was a past member of St. Anna's Parish in Leominster. Tony's family wish to thank the staff at River Terrace, Nashoba Valley Rehab and the residents and managers of Townsend Woods Apartments for touching Tony's life through great care and guidance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to your local food pantry.

Tocci

With respect to current social gathering restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date and time in St. Mary's Parish, Wells, Maine with burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.



View the online memorial for Anthony J. Tocci, Jr.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Mary's Parish
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
