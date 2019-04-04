of Leominster; 53 LEOMINSTER Anthony Joseph Fusco, 53, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, March 28th.



He was born July 7, 1965, in Leominster MA to Joseph and Marion (D'Onfro) Fusco. He is predeceased by his parents.



Tony was a great friend and a wonderful person. He had a fabulous sense of humor and great compassion for other people. Perhaps that's because he lived through a lot of things himself and understood what it was like being on the side of needing compassion. The saying "He would give you the shirt off his back" was an understatement when it came to Tony. He had the gift of turning around any situation with his outlook on life. Ever grateful was his motto.



He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed working on engines of all types. He also enjoyed his time working on the farm. Tony will surely be missed by many people.



Tony is survived by his sister, Tina Gonsalves and her husband Phil, his brother Joseph Fusco and his wife Jessica, four nephews and one niece; Jamie, Travis, Michael, Matthew, and Charity. He leaves behind to cherish his memory many friends and family members that cared for him deeply. Services will be held in the spring in Leominster, Massachusetts. Date and time to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, please be kind. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family.www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







