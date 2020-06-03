Owner - Tony's Coffee Shop
Leominster - Anthony Sisoian, 92, of Leominster, died June 1, 2020, in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, after an illness. He was born September 11, 1927, in Worcester, MA, son of the late John and Mary Sisoian. Anthony owned and operated Tony's Coffee Shop on Central Street in Leominster for many years. He was a season ticket holder with the Boston Celtics for 35 years. He loved the horses and loved spending time at the track. He loved spending time with his grandchildren by the pool, and also spending time with his extended family. He enjoyed spending winter's in Florida.
He is survived by two sons; Anthony Sisoian and his wife Lisa of Leominster, Robert Sisoian and his wife Lisa of Duxbury, MA, three daughters; Louise and her husband Mark Passacantilli of Medford, MA, Patricia Sardelis of Leominster, JoAnn Sisoian of Leominster, five grandchildren; Anthony, Nicholas, Olivia, Kathryn and Christina.
He was predeceased by his wife Viola (Angelini) Sisoian in 2015, two brothers; Armand Sisoian and Martin Sisoian, and two sisters; Lucy Costas and Ann Kabian.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at a later date in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster.
Please omit flowers.
Donations in memory of Tony Sisoian may be made to Leominster Veterans Memorial Center, 100 West St., Leominster, MA. 01453.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.
