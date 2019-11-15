|
Antoinette R. "Toni" (Denomme) Gaudet, 88, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 13, 2019 in the Life Care Center of Leominster.
Toni was born in Fitchburg on March 5, 1931 a daughter of the late Antoine R. and Rose A. (DeBonville) Denomme.
She had worked as a computer operator for Digital Equipment Corporation in Westminster and Marlboro for 17 years prior to her retirement in 1989. After retiring, she moved to Holiday, Fl where she enjoyed 30 years of retirement.
Toni had recently moved back to Fitchburg two years ago for health reasons.
Toni enjoyed camping and loved to square dance and was a member of the Montachusett Twirlers in Leominster and the 2 Hearts as One square dancing club in Gardner.
Her husband Emile J. Gaudet died in 2007. She leaves three sons, Robert Gaudet and his wife Paula Ryan Gaudet of Fitchburg, Ronald Gaudet of Laconia, NH and his former companion, Rosie Clapper and Steven Gaudet of Worcester. Her grandchildren, Melissa Gaudet McCully and her husband Michael of Fair Oaks, IN, Bryan Gaudet, Ronald Clapper, Shawn Clapper, Roger Clapper and Wendy Clapper all of Fitchburg and several great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a son, Gerard A. Gaudet of Fitchburg who died in 2018 and her sister Lucille Denomme of Fitchburg who died in 1988.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10AM in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their www.andersonfuneral.com <http://www.andersonfuneral.com> .
