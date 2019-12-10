|
Toni was born in Fitchburg to Frank and Mary Pelullo Zungolo on June 12 1935, and raised in Fitchburg. She graduated from St Bernards Catholic High School in 1953. She married Ernest Carlton "Chris" Reid in 1957 and moved to Detroit for a short time. In 1966 she moved to Lunenburg, where she lived until her passing.
For many years she worked as a meat wrapper for Iandoli's Markets (now Shaw's) in both Fitchburg and Holden, and then for Victory Markets (now Hannaford) in Fitchburg, Townsend and Clinton until retirement in 2003.
She is survived by her son Chris and wife Molly Reid of Fitchburg, son John and wife Heather of Templeton, and daughter Leslie Schultz and husband Frank of Westford. She has 7 grandchildren; Jeremy, Craig, Matthew, Keith and Lydia Reid, and Joey and Colin Schultz, and 1 great grandchild Levi Reid. She is also survived by her cousin Robert Pelullo and his wife Myrtle of Fitchburg, and a nephew Tom Ortung and wife Jami of Woodinville, Washington.
She is predeceased by her husband Chris in 1993, son Frank in 1987, and her sister Teresa Ortung in 1997.
Toni always took pride in her gardens and canning over the years, and she was involved in her High School Reunion committees.
A special thanks to her caregivers Kelly, Tracy, Sherrie and Doris, as well as Health Alliance Home Health, as well as the 4 th Floor nursing staff in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital, and Life Care Center of Leominster.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, December 12, from 4-7pmThe funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster on Friday, December 13, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005
