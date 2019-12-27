|
|
Antoinette Zirpolo
of Leominster; 98
Antoinette Zirpolo (98) of Leominster died December 24th peacefully in the Oakdale Nursing Home, West Boylston surrounded by her family.
She was born in Milford daughter of the late Orazio and Faustina (Iannitelli) Ciardulli. Mrs. Zirpolo was a communicant of St. Anthony's Parish and worked for the Foster Grant Company. Antoinette loved to cook, walk the beach, dance and always had a nice tan.
Survivors include her loving daughter Joanne Carbonneau and husband Joseph of Leominster, mother of the late John Zirpolo, grandmother of Diana and Dana Zirpolo both of Jupiter, Florida, also leaves her daughter-in-law Janice Zirpolo of Jupiter, Florida, sister of the late Victor Ciardulli and Jenny Montalto, former wife of the late Joseph Zirpolo and dear friend of the late Torsti (Doc) Rahkola.
Following Cremation a Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Bernard Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Oakdale Nursing Home for their excellent care and donations may be made to the hospice of Notre Dame, 555 Plantation Street Worcester MA 01605. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019