72
FITCHBURG
Antonio L. "Tony" Parisi, 72, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday, March 12, 2020 at Health Alliance – Leominster.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Anne M. (McCormack) Parisi; a son, Robert P. Parisi of Fitchburg and a daughter, Elizabeth A. Parisi of Fitchburg.
He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald J. Parisi of Fitchburg who died in 2015.
Mr. Parisi was born in Fitchburg, August 7, 1947, a son of Antonio R. and Mary (Perenzin) Parisi and was a 1966 graduate of Fitchburg High School. He continued his education at University of Massachusetts where he majored in Business Administration.
He was an active member of St. Anthony's Church in Fitchburg where he served as an usher and collector.
For nearly twenty years Mr. Parisi worked as a sales consultant at New England Business Service in Groton and Townsend retiring in 2009.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a day and time to be announced at St. Anthony's Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg.
There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Beth Israel Hospital, Boston and St. Anthony's Church, Fitchburg.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020