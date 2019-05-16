Arlene Ruth (Snow) Packard

of Leominster, MA



LEOMINSTER - Arlene Ruth (Snow) Packard of Leominster, MA passed peacefully on May 13,2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, MA. She was born February 11, 1936 in Truro, MA, daughter of Clayton and Lucia Snow. She was predeceased by her husband Roland "Joe" Packard in 1988.



She is survived by 5 children, Judith Aunio and her husband Kauko, Stephen Pawelski and his wife Cindy, Michael Pawelski and his wife Denise, Susan Maxfield and her husband Thomas, and Patricia Myles and her husband Oscar. She leaves 5 stepchildren Janice Tebo, Joseph Packard and his wife Georgiann, John Packard and his wife Susan, James Packard and Joyce Kullgren and her husband Brian. She also leaves 25 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 more great grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by 4 sisters, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Bill Snow.



Arlene was an avid Red Sox fan, had a love of Rye beach and shopping but nothing was more important to her than her family. She loved family gatherings and the celebration of each new grandchild to come into her world.



Arlene's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of HealthAlliance Hospital and HealthAlliance Home Health and Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care at the end of her life and throughout her many hospital stays.



PACKARD - A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Pilgrim Congregational Church, 26 West Street in Leominster, followed immediately by gathering of friends and family after the service. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary