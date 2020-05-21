Lifelong Leominster Resident
LEOMINSTER
Arline T. (Lucier) Cormier, 90, of Leominster, died Tuesday, May 19, at Life Care Center of Leominster of complications of Covid 19. Arline was born June 27, 1929 in Leominster, daughter of the late Edmond and the late Alfama (Bergeron) Lucier. With the encouragement of a friend, Tin Amico, she began to write to her brother Alban (Bonesy) Cormier who was serving in the Navy overseas. And the rest is history! They were married for 40 years until his passing in 1988.
Although she left school early, she mastered night school classes in adult Ed. There she learned many skills including knitting , sewing, rug braiding, refinishing furniture, cake decorating and crafting. Arline became a talented cake baker and decorator and was affectionately known as the "Cake Lady". She made hundreds of wedding cakes over the years. With her caring nature she never missed an opportunity to send a card. Arline was blessed with many treasured lifelong friends and they, in turn, were blessed to have her as their friend. She was kind hearted and loving and was always laughing. She enjoyed card parties and her sewing circle but very little sewing was actually done! She was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Church and a former member of their Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Leominster Homemakers Club.
She leaves her daughter and beloved son in law, Carol and David Moquin of Leominster; two grandsons, Dr. Brian Moquin and his wife Kristen of Upton and Gregory Moquin and Jennifer Bastien, of Fitchburg, 2 beautiful great-grandchildren, Adam and Kara Moquin also of Upton, a sister-in-law Virginia Lucier of Leominster, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Alban, Arline was predeceased by her son, James B. Cormier in 2010 and his wife Sandra in 1987 and by her siblings, Claire Lucier in 1953 and Roger Lucier in 2011.
Arline's family will forever be grateful to Dr. Elkerm and the wonderful staff who provided exceptional care especially during this difficult time of Pandemic isolation. They were truly her "family" and filled in for us when social distancing prevented our visits.
Cormier
The funeral Mass and burial are private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster, MA 01453 or by practicing random acts of kindness.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 21, 2020.