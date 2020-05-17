US Air Force veteranHopkintonArsen DerGarabedian, 81, US Air Force veteran, passed away peacefully at Milford Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen DerGarabedian; daughter Sandra; step-daughters Carolyn and Julie, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by two brothers, Gary "Maxim" Derr, and Massis "Gary" DerGarabedian, and his step-father Mario DiLuzio. Arsen was born in Chelsea, the youngest of three sons to the late Kegham & Ramela (Vartanian) DerGarabedian DiLuzio. A proud patriot, Arsen served our nation in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and continued service in the National Guard for more than 27 years until retiring as a Technical Sergeant. In addition, he enjoyed his civilian career as a salesman for the Electrolux Vacuum Company. He too, with a lifelong interest in locomotives, helped compose and photograph for model train instruction manuals.Funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton.