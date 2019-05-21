Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
31 Shirley St
Ayer, MA
Arthur J. Pedrazzi of Ayer

AYER - Arthur J. Pedrazzi, 88, of Ayer, died Monday morning, May 20, 2019 at his home.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley St., Ayer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Calling hours are 4-7 PM Wednesday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at wwww.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 21, 2019
