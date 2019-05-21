|
Arthur J. Pedrazzi of Ayer
AYER - Arthur J. Pedrazzi, 88, of Ayer, died Monday morning, May 20, 2019 at his home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley St., Ayer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Calling hours are 4-7 PM Wednesday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at wwww.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 21, 2019