Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley-Marchand Funeral Home
89 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8254
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur R. Crowley


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur R. Crowley Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Arthur R. "ARCHIE" Crowley, 69, passed away August 12 after a long illness.

He was born in Fitchburg on June 1, 1950, the son of the late Arthur and Clara (Roy) Crowley.

Archie worked for several years for his family's construction business Crowley Associates, he later worked for Prescott Trucking, and Carlco Construction Inc.

He leaves his wife of 49 years Deborah (Stankiewicz) Crowley, his sisters Ann Fraticelli of Leominster, and Judith Dustin of Lunenburg, several nieces and nephews, and his best friends and constant companions Abbey the dog, and Molly the cat.

Archie passed away with his loving wife at his side, as well as his sister Ann, who had held him hours after his birth in Fitchburg, and was at his bedside at the time of his death, she truly was with him his entire life, as well as his two great nieces Samantha and Haley.

Archie was predeceased by his sisters Patricia Bufton, and Joan Evers.

He is already greatly missed by those who loved him.

Crowley

At Archie's request all services will be held privately.

THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. Leominster is assisting the Crowley family with all arrangements.

www.curleymarchandfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Arthur R. Crowley
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now