of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Arthur R. "ARCHIE" Crowley, 69, passed away August 12 after a long illness.
He was born in Fitchburg on June 1, 1950, the son of the late Arthur and Clara (Roy) Crowley.
Archie worked for several years for his family's construction business Crowley Associates, he later worked for Prescott Trucking, and Carlco Construction Inc.
He leaves his wife of 49 years Deborah (Stankiewicz) Crowley, his sisters Ann Fraticelli of Leominster, and Judith Dustin of Lunenburg, several nieces and nephews, and his best friends and constant companions Abbey the dog, and Molly the cat.
Archie passed away with his loving wife at his side, as well as his sister Ann, who had held him hours after his birth in Fitchburg, and was at his bedside at the time of his death, she truly was with him his entire life, as well as his two great nieces Samantha and Haley.
Archie was predeceased by his sisters Patricia Bufton, and Joan Evers.
He is already greatly missed by those who loved him.
At Archie's request all services will be held privately.
THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. Leominster is assisting the Crowley family with all arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019