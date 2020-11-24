Co-founder of Central Carrier
Ashby
Arthur W. Allen, of Ashby, passed away Saturday, November 21st at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Leominster April 7, 1929. The son of the late former Mayor (1948) Louis Allen and Yvonne (Bilodeau).
Mr. Allen attended Leominster High School and was a graduate of the former Stevens Business College in Fitchburg. He was employed at Purolator Carrier (formerly American Courier) 20 years where he started as a driver and became a District Manager of Operations and later became Vice President of Sales of New England. He was co-founder and part owner and Vice President of Central Carrier for 35 years until he and his partner sold the business in 2006. He served in the Naval Air Force Reserves for four years during the Korean War.
He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Mary Ann (Sorrentino) Allen. A son, William A. Allen of Leominster, a daughter Paula Diperri and her husband Jim from Sterling, a daughter Jane Lapointe and her husband Jim from Gardner and a stepson Anthony Sorrentino and his wife Stephanie of Fitchburg.
He had five grandchildren; Melissa Feller and her husband Tom, Megan Diperri and her husband Tim, Mario Diperri, Danielle Lapointe and Andrew Ianuzzi, along with two great grandsons and one great granddaughter. Two brothers, Norman Allen, who was a former councilor at large for the City of Leominster, and Robert Allen, sisters; Arlene Halloran, Yolanda Picard, Pauline Glenny and Gloria Schultz all predeceased him. He also had many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
He had great interest in politics and read the Globe and Sentinel from front to back everyday until his eye site failed him. His favorite song was "I did it my way" sung by the late Frank Sinatra. That was the way he lead his life.
Services
Calling hours will be held Friday, November 27th, 2020, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster, MA followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place on Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, MA. All are welcomed to attend. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced at all services.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Arthur's memory to; American Stroke Association.org
