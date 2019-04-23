Asko Ilmari Virtanen

formerly of Fitchburg; 71



In loving memory of Asko Ilmari Virtanen, 71, who passed away peacefully at home of cancer on January 31, 2019.



Asko Ilmari Virtanen was born March 28, 1947, in Heinola, Finland to Valto Ferdinand and Helvi Linne'a Virtanen. IN 1949, Asko was two years old when his parents Helvi and Valto Virtanen traveled to America on the ship Gripsholn Swedish American Line and landed in New York City.



Asko was naturalized on May 27, 1955.



Asko graduated with high honors from Fitchburg High School, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. He received two years of Engineering studies in Troy, New York.



Asko entered active duty in the Air Force on December 31, 1968, for the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii. Asko was honorably discharged on April 6, 1976.



Asko was a computer specialist and worked for the United States Government. He worked for the Bureau of Reclamation, Custer National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management. He retired from the BLM.



On July 20, 1985, Asko Ilmari Virtanen married Carole Jean Dick.



Asko enjoyed hiking, camping, and traveling all over the Western U.S. with Carole on his Honda Goldwing. Asko loved golf and his love of golf spread to most of Carole's extended family. He enjoyed spending time with Carole's extended family for birthdays, holidays, and football games. Asko's love of the New England Patriots was dominate in his home.



Asko is survived by his loving wife Carole Jean Virtanen, his mother Helvi Virtanen, his sister Helena (John) Hoag, friend John Nyman, and his faithful companion Cooper (Beagle).



Asko was preceded in death by his father Valto Virtanen.



The family would like to thank all the loving angels from Riverstone Hospice.



Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held April 27,2019, at 11:00 AM at Smiths Funeral Chapel at 925 S 27th Street, Billings, Montana. Interment will be at 2:00 PM with military honors at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine, Montana. Condolences for the family may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary