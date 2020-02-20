|
|
STERLING
Assunta (Sue) Marabello 87, passed away on February 18, 2020 after a short illness. She was at her home at Sterling Village Nursing home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 14, 1933 in Fitchburg, a daughter of Francesco and Maria (Minisi) Marabello. She is survived by her sister Connie Ojanen and her husband John, brother-in-law Edwin Wagg as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters Thomas Marabello, Frank Marabello, Mary Borg, Josephine Bilotta, Agatha Wagg and cousin Nenat Schultz; brothers-in-law Herbert Bilotta and Hubert Borg Sr.; sisters-in-law Lil Marabello and Joyce Marabello. She also is survived by many dear cousins and friends.
Sue was a devoted Aunt to her nieces and nephews and their children, whom she treated as if they were her own children. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Bernard's High School and a long term parishioner of St Anthony of Padua Church in Fitchburg. She volunteered working with children challenged with brain injury and also volunteered in a literacy program. In addition, she was a member of the Sons of Italy. Sue worked at General Electric in Fitchburg for 25+ years as an executive secretary.
Sue enjoyed traveling with her family and friends to European countries and bus trips in the United States and Canada. She also vacationed with her sisters and cousin Nenay to Cape Cod, Maine and Florida. As an avid reader, she was a member of Sterling Village Nursing Home Book Club.
Thank you to the staff and friends of Sunrise Assisted Living and Sterling Village Nursing Home who lovingly provided compassionate care to her. She will be greatly missed by all.
Marabello
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, February 21 from 5-7pm.
The funeral Mass will be held in Saint Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg on Saturday, February 22, at 10:00am. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020