LEOMINSTER---After more than 93 years of life on August 11, 2020, Aurora Cavaioli passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
A Leominster native since January 18, 1927, she lived and raised her family in Leominster.
After graduating from Leominster High School she worked as a secretary at General Electric, Foster Grant and for a pediatrician at Fort Devens Army base before she and her husband Joseph started their family.
She is survived by her four children Charlene Neylon, Janice Cavaioli, Joseph Cavaioli, and James Cavaioli. In addition to her children she leaves behind eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph of 63 years.
A joy in her life was sharing her love of cooking with her grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 14th from 9 - 10:30 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Donations in Aurora's name can be made to the Leominster Public Library, 30 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Aurora Cavaioli