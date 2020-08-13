1/
Aurora Cavaioli
1927 - 2020
LEOMINSTER---After more than 93 years of life on August 11, 2020, Aurora Cavaioli passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

A Leominster native since January 18, 1927, she lived and raised her family in Leominster.

After graduating from Leominster High School she worked as a secretary at General Electric, Foster Grant and for a pediatrician at Fort Devens Army base before she and her husband Joseph started their family.

She is survived by her four children Charlene Neylon, Janice Cavaioli, Joseph Cavaioli, and James Cavaioli. In addition to her children she leaves behind eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph of 63 years.

A joy in her life was sharing her love of cooking with her grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 14th from 9 - 10:30 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Donations in Aurora's name can be made to the Leominster Public Library, 30 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anna Parish
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
