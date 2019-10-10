|
Beloved Son
Lunenburg
Austin Woodland Quinn, 27, died peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 after being stricken ill.
Austin was born in Concord, MA on May 10, 1992 the son of Stephen P. and Marilyn (Byam) Quinn, and lived in Lunenburg all his life.
Austin was a 2010 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School, Townsend, MA. After attending the University of New England, Biddeford, ME, Austin was welcomed as a talented golfer by Ben Brown's Ranch and Golf Resort in Laguna Beach, CA into a position of golf course demos and instructing, scheduling and pro shop retail management. Most recently, Austin worked as a financial advisor for MEC in Irvine, CA before moving back to Lunenburg in 2018. Known for his gentle demeanor and love of nature, Austin excelled at many sports including sailing, archery, bow hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, golf, lacrosse and hockey. He was an awarded swimmer, winning the Goddard Cup for stroke, style, form and diving. Austin enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, and his ability to capture the most beautiful sunsets to add to his collection of photography. An avid fan of German auto engineering, his greatest joy was driving the California coast in his Mercedes C230 Kompressor. Austin's passion for horticulture and environmental science was evident by his knowledge of indigenous species and re-distribution of plantings for the prevention of land erosion and protection of wildlife while in California. He was a loving, caring son who held deep affection for his family and friends.
Austin is predeceased by his deeply beloved brother Zachary, and will be sadly missed by his parents and paternal grandmother, Charlotte Quinn of Wayland, MA; his aunts and uncles, Rev. Don Byam and wife Jane of Englewood, FL, Frank and Joyce Byam of Manchester, CT, Richard Quinn of Wayland, MA; and cousins Colby and husband Jerome, John and wife Lea, Cory and wife Yelena, Jessica, Meredith, Tommy, Mark, Ashleigh, Joseph, Jack, Avery, Avrora, Agniya, Madeline and Gwen.
Relatives and friends are welcomed to honor and celebrate Austin's life by gathering for visiting hours on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home, 763 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church located at 2 Maple Rd. South Chelmsford, MA. Burial will follow at Heart Pond Cemetery, South Chelmsford.
To leave an online condolence for Austin's family please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019