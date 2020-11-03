1/1
Avis M. Ciccone
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASHBURNHAM

Avis M. (Gravlin) Ciccone, 88 years old of Ashburnham, a former longtime resident of Leominster, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Life Care Center of Leominster. She is survived by her son Michel Ciccone and his wife Lori of Salem, CT; three daughters Mikey Ciccone of Galveston, IN, Sherrill Woolard and her husband Jerry of Brandon, FL, and Andrea Drury and her husband Steve of Ashburnham; twelve grandchildren, Jennifer (Woolard) Avant, Laura (Woolard) Jones and her husband Brian, Jordan Woolard and his wife Caitlin, Michelangelo Ciccone, Matthew Ciccone and his wife Sarah, Elizabeth Ciccone and her fiancé Ryan, Mark Ciccone and his wife Rachel, Jayce Herndon, Russell Herndon, Robyn (Herndon) Murphy and her husband Matthew, Melissa Drury and her fiancé Nick and Steven Drury, Jr. and his partner Alexia, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Michelangelo A. Ciccone in 2007, her daughter Kristine Montesion in 2009 and her three siblings, Gordon Gravlin of Wells, VT, Douglas Gravlin of Littleton, MA and Harvey Gravlin of Naples, FL.

Avis was born in Concord on April 16, 1932, daughter of Albert and Viola (Wamboldt) Gravlin and had lived in Leominster for 50 years, before moving to Ashburnham 7 years ago. She graduated from Acton Boxboro High School and nursing school in Gloucester. She had worked as an LPN at Emerson Hospital in Concord before retiring to raise her children. Avis was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, at 10:30 am in the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Summit Elder Care, 55 Cinema Blvd, Leominster, MA 01453, where she received kind, compassionate and exceptional care. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Avis M. Ciccone


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved