ASHBURNHAM
Avis M. (Gravlin) Ciccone, 88 years old of Ashburnham, a former longtime resident of Leominster, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Life Care Center of Leominster. She is survived by her son Michel Ciccone and his wife Lori of Salem, CT; three daughters Mikey Ciccone of Galveston, IN, Sherrill Woolard and her husband Jerry of Brandon, FL, and Andrea Drury and her husband Steve of Ashburnham; twelve grandchildren, Jennifer (Woolard) Avant, Laura (Woolard) Jones and her husband Brian, Jordan Woolard and his wife Caitlin, Michelangelo Ciccone, Matthew Ciccone and his wife Sarah, Elizabeth Ciccone and her fiancé Ryan, Mark Ciccone and his wife Rachel, Jayce Herndon, Russell Herndon, Robyn (Herndon) Murphy and her husband Matthew, Melissa Drury and her fiancé Nick and Steven Drury, Jr. and his partner Alexia, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Michelangelo A. Ciccone in 2007, her daughter Kristine Montesion in 2009 and her three siblings, Gordon Gravlin of Wells, VT, Douglas Gravlin of Littleton, MA and Harvey Gravlin of Naples, FL.
Avis was born in Concord on April 16, 1932, daughter of Albert and Viola (Wamboldt) Gravlin and had lived in Leominster for 50 years, before moving to Ashburnham 7 years ago. She graduated from Acton Boxboro High School and nursing school in Gloucester. She had worked as an LPN at Emerson Hospital in Concord before retiring to raise her children. Avis was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, at 10:30 am in the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Summit Elder Care, 55 Cinema Blvd, Leominster, MA 01453, where she received kind, compassionate and exceptional care. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Avis M. Ciccone