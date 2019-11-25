Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:30 AM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
49 Woodland St
Fitchburg, MA
Azilda (Robichaud) Richard


1929 - 2019
Azilda (Robichaud) Richard Obituary
of Fitchburg, MA; 90

Fitchburg

Azilda (Robichaud) Richard, 90 of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully Thursday evening November 21, 2019 in Fitchburg Healthcare.

Azilda was born July 13, 1929 in Moncton, Canada daughter of Joseph and Madeline Robichaud. She lived in Fitchburg, MA most of her life. She worked in food service at Fitchburg State University for many years before her retirement. She had been a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Fitchburg. Azilda was very community oriented, visiting many friends and keeping them company.

She also enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren, and playing cards with a group of friends.

She is survived by her children, Robert J. Richard and wife Paula of Annapolis, Md., Michael J. Richard and wife Susan of Biddeford, Maine, John J. Richard and wife Jennifer of San Anselmo, CA, and Charlene M. Testa and husband Michael of Ashburnham, MA, her sisters, Evelyn Richard of Toronto, Canada, Emilia Robichaud and Neleda Goguen both of Moncton, Canada, seven grandchildren, Ellie, Evan, Eric, Maddy, Sadie, Camile, and Alicia.

Richard

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 with a Mass @ 11a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9:15 until 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 25, 2019
