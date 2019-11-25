|
|
of Fitchburg, MA; 90
Fitchburg
Azilda (Robichaud) Richard, 90 of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully Thursday evening November 21, 2019 in Fitchburg Healthcare.
Azilda was born July 13, 1929 in Moncton, Canada daughter of Joseph and Madeline Robichaud. She lived in Fitchburg, MA most of her life. She worked in food service at Fitchburg State University for many years before her retirement. She had been a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Fitchburg. Azilda was very community oriented, visiting many friends and keeping them company.
She also enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren, and playing cards with a group of friends.
She is survived by her children, Robert J. Richard and wife Paula of Annapolis, Md., Michael J. Richard and wife Susan of Biddeford, Maine, John J. Richard and wife Jennifer of San Anselmo, CA, and Charlene M. Testa and husband Michael of Ashburnham, MA, her sisters, Evelyn Richard of Toronto, Canada, Emilia Robichaud and Neleda Goguen both of Moncton, Canada, seven grandchildren, Ellie, Evan, Eric, Maddy, Sadie, Camile, and Alicia.
Richard
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 with a Mass @ 11a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9:15 until 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
View the online memorial for Azilda (Robichaud) Richard
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 25, 2019