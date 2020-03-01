|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
Barbara A. (O'Malley) Dickhaut, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Paul G. Dickhaut; their children & spouses, Paul M. Dickhaut & Denise, and Mary Jane "Janie" Baird, all of Clinton; Robert W. Dickhaut & Penny, and James D. Dickhaut & Patti, all of Ashby; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her brother Robert O'Malley.
Barbara was born in Clinton to the late Robert R. & Evangeline (Tierney) O'Malley. She graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1950 and was a member of the cheerleading squad. Alongside her husband, children, and grandchildren, Barbara has owned, operated and entertained from their family business, the Townsend House Restaurant, for the past forty-five years. In addition to raising her family, Barbara was a former parishioner of St. John's Church in Clinton, where she served in the Women's Club. She too served as Cub Scout Den Mother, held membership with the Red Hat Society, and was the leader of the pack for "Whitey and the Seven Dwarves." After settling in Leominster, Barbara became a member and active volunteer at St. Cecilia's Parish. She enjoyed sunny days sitting poolside in the backyard, summer trips to Hampton Beach, and worldwide travel. More than anything, Barbara was happiest while in the company of her family and will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The Dickhaut family wish to thank the Nashoba Nursing and Hospice staff, especially Daisy Medina, for their special care and friendship.
Dickhaut
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Guests are kindly asked to proceed directly to church on Tuesday morning. In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours will be held. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara Dickhaut to: Crystal Club Charity, 343 Main St., Clinton, MA 01510. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com
View the online memorial for Barbara A. (O'Malley) Dickhaut
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020