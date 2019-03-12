Barbara A. Maki

of New Ipswich



Barbara A. Maki (Babsie), 80, of New Ipswich, beloved wife of Roy Maki, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough.



She declared multiple times during her stay at PWC that her husband's visits were the highlight of her day. To see them two together it was quite obvious. Some of the staff calling them "the Lovebirds" as they held hands watching movies together. She always told her children, "I've always loved your father". She never wavered in that declaration no matter what she walked through.



She lived to raise her family and through all these years she would say they were her best years.



Her favorite occupation was being a cafeteria worker for the Fitchburg Public Schools. She prepared and served food to hundreds of children from all walks of life; it was her mission field. Under her watch every child got fed with a smile and kind words. She even enjoyed the cleaning up.....only to do it again day after day.



Before her multiple surgeries and illness, her laughter was and always will be her trademark. Many heard her laugh before they saw her in Market Basket and upon finding her in the aisles would declare, "We knew that was you!" Her laughter was contagious. At the very least others would smile passing by. The schools, Market Basket and McDonald's resonated with her laughter. She knew that laughter was the best medicine.



Barbara leaves behind her beloved husband, Roy Maki; her sister, Joanne Doherty; her children: Deborah, Susan, Cindy, Roy, Randy, Scott and Tina, together with many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her "missionary" family from the cafeteria: Janice, June, Celine and Irene, always looking forward to their coffee dates at McDonald's.



She was predeceased by her beloved mother and brothers whom she looked forward to being reunited with.



Her family is very grateful to all of the staff at Pheasant Wood Center for their wonderful care, listening ears and compassion.



Pursuant to her wishes there is no service; however there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Jellison Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary