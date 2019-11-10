|
Barbara Ann Wisnosky, 70
OCEAN PINES - Barbara Ann Wisnosky, age 70, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD with her husband and two sons by her side. Born in Fitchburg, MA, she was the daughter of the late James J., and Katherine Ryan Buckley, II.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Richard Wisnosky. Together they resided formerly in Pottsville, PA for over 40 years before retiring to Ocean Pines, MD in 2010. Barbara also leaves behind two sons and three grandchildren. Jay and Erica Wisnosky and their children, Graham and Claire of Dexter, MI. Marc Wisnosky and his wife Alison Archer and their daughter, Anastasia of Pittsburgh, PA. Also surviving are sisters Katherine Schmitt (Daniel, dec.), and Mary Patricia Lundy (Gary), and sisters-in-law, Barbara Cochran and Donna Buckley along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers John, James III, and Bernard Buckley.
Barbara will be remembered for her friendship and joy, especially while socializing with friends over Mahjong, Irish music, Bailey's or with family at the beach and her many adventures with Rich. She was a devout Catholic as a member and volunteer at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and for St. Mathew the Evangelist Catholic Church while residing in Pottsville. She was a present member of the Red Hat Society and over the years her commitments ranged from Cub Scout leader to volunteer for her sons' many sports teams and school organizations, and even as a band "roadie" for her son's Irish rock band. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, reading, holiday decorating, and going to concerts on the Ocean City board walk.
Memorial Mass is planned for November 30, 2019, 11am at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church in Minersville, PA, with interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery #2. A donation in her memory may be made to: St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St. Minersville, PA 17954. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.comm. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019