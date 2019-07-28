|
|
Lunenburg
Barbara "Bobbi" Anne (Clayton) Patterson, 77, died peacefully on July 25, 2019 under the tender care of her sister and the staff at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, MA after a year of treatment for brain cancer.
Bobbi was born on December 23, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late John H. and Margaret M. (Decker) Clayton. She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Clayton and her partner, Lourdes Alvarez who live in NJ.
Bobbi was a graduate of Trenton State College, NJ. She taught in NJ schools before moving to Lunenburg, MA in 1968 when her husband, Frank, accepted a position as a professor of music and director of the Fitchburg State University band until his death in 2000.
Bobbi and Frank loved to travel and had been all over the world. Bobbi loved the theater, concerts, ballet, museums and traveling to historic sites, along with making and sharing her home-made crafts. She liked nothing better than being out with good friends.
Patterson
At Bobbi's request there will be no visiting hours or service. Her ashes will be joined with her husbands and be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean in Ocean City, NJ where she spent much of her childhood and later yearly stays with her husband.
Requiem Aeternam to her spirit and soul.
The Luneburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg has been entrusted with the care of Bobbi's arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
