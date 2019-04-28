Barbara E. Aubuchon

of Leominster, 80



DEER ISLE, MAINE - Barbara E. (Mahan) Aubuchon, 80, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 15, 2019, at the Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle, Maine. She was born in 1939 in Leominster, Massachusetts to M. Kathryn and Arthur U. Mahan. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Norman E. Aubuchon, her parents, and her brother, John P. (Jack) Mahan.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Pamela Aubuchon-Fields and favorite son-in-law, George Fields of Deer Isle, Maine, her sister, Patricia Pinder of Leominster, Massachusetts, god-daughters, Diana Pinder and Karen Mammone, as well as numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and dear cousins.



Barbara graduated from Leominster H.S. Class of '56. She enjoyed learning and went back to school in the '80s and '90s, earning a bachelor's degree from UMass-Dartmouth (formerly SMU) and a master's degree in finance from Fitchburg State University. She enjoyed her many years as Fiscal Manager at Montachusett Home Care.



Barbara's hobbies included sewing, bible-study, golf, reading fiction and as an avid traveler, she greatly enjoyed her trips to Ireland, Italy, Bermuda and US locations including Mt. Rushmore and the Grand Canyon. She also loved M&Ms, laughing, family holidays, going out to eat with the Leominster Dine-Around-Club, and cherished the annual gatherings of her grade-school friends, the George St. Girls.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of the Island Nursing Home of Deer Isle, Maine who compassionately cared and entertained Barbara during for her last two years while she endured dementia.



A funeral mass will be held on May 11 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake, Leominster, MA. The family welcomes the wearing of Irish green. Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the Island Nursing Home, 587 N. Deer Isle Rd., Deer Isle, ME 04627.