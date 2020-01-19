|
|
Barbara Grillo
formerly of Lunenburg, MA; 72
Barbara Grillo 72, of Baldwinville passed away after a brief illness on Saturday January 4th 2020, at Melrose Wakefield Hospital. Born December 23, 1947 the daughter of Maurice and Ida Picard, she grew up in Lunenburg, Massachusetts.
Barbara graduated from Lunenburg High School and continued her secondary education receiving a number of college degrees including an MBA from Fitchburg State University. Her love of learning was shared with countless students as a teacher at Fitchburg Public Schools for over 20 years. She retired from Fitchburg High School in 2017. In her free time Barbara loved most to spend time with, friends, family and her two daughters, especially her four granddaughters.
Barbara is survived by her twin daughters Sarah (Jason) Thibault of Stoneham, MA and Sacha (Timothy) McGuire of Avon, CO. Four grandchildren Alexa McGuire, Sydney Thibault, Hayden McGuire, and Sloane Thibault, her sister Christine (Daryl) Smith, and brothers David Picard and Roger Picard.
She was preceded in death by her father Maurice, mother Ida, brothers Robert and Maurice Jr., and sister Susan Higgins.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, at Apple Hill Farm at 143 Joslin St. in Leominster from 3 - 6 PM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020