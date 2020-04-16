|
formerly of Fitchburg; 87
LEOMINSTER, MA
Barbara H. (Deschenes) Little 87, residing in Leominster, MA. passed away April 7, following a lengthy illness and surrounded by her loving family. Barb, a talented, gifted artist, quiet, graceful and fashionable pursued her passion for art and design as an amazing watercolorist to the end of her life. Born and raised in Fitchburg, March 6, 1933 to the late Louis and Rose (Buteau) Deschenes graduated from Fitchburg High School Class of 1952 a popular student, class officer and cheerleader. Barbara went on to study and practice as a licensed hairstylist and cosmetology instructor employed by the former Henri's School of Hair Design of Fitchburg.
In retirement she made her year-round home in Holiday, Florida spending time actively pursuing her art with her beloved artist friends at the Art Guild of New Port Richey and making the rounds to bookstores and movies with her cousin, the late Joan Valera. She loved the Florida warmth and sunshine and days at the beach with her daughters when they visited or poolside at her home. In 2014, after many years in Florida she came back to Massachusetts to be with family and enjoyed shopping trips, cooking and growing an herb garden.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Robert A. Little in 2006, her brother Roland Deschenes in 2008 and his wife Helen in 1998 and Vincent G. Belair in 2012, her former husband, father of her children and always a friend.
Barbara will be so missed by her four daughters Karen Belair and her partner Elayne Campos of Waltham, Ma., Kim Belair of Fitchburg, Kyle Belair and her partner Marc Wirtz of Pepperell, Ma. and Karla Belair of Holiday, Florida. Affectionately known as "Lola" to her grandchildren and extended family she leaves her grandson Jason Renda and his children Olivia and Lucas Renda of Reading, MA. and granddaughter Hannah Wirtz and her fiancé David Franchi of Littleton, Ma., her brother Robert Deschenes and his wife Jo of Fitchburg, sister-in-law Gail Karkutt and her husband John of Fitchburg along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Barbara's care and support during her illness was a loving collaborative of family and skilled professionals and wonderful people from Worcester County Visiting Nurses Association, UMass Memorial-HealthAlliance Hospice: nurses Gina and Joyce and CNA's Tiffany, June and Joycie and the French Connection Homecare of Gardner, Diane, Deb and staff (you know who you are) heartfelt thanks for caring so much. Our loving cousin and nurse, Tammy, thank you for being you.
Donations to the Simones Signet Ring Cell Cancer Foundation Inc. 1024 Valetta Dr, Temperance, MI.48182-9602 or to an art council, art foundation, or art school of your choice in Barbara's name would be a fitting tribute and so useful.
Services will follow at a date to be determined. Support and care are being provided by Brandon Funeral Home, Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA. 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020