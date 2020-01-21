Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery
Winchendon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lincoln
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. (Powell) Lincoln


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. (Powell) Lincoln Obituary
of Fitchburg, MA; 75

Fitchburg

Barbara J. (Powell) Lincoln, 75 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully in UMass Memorial Healthcare, Worcester, MA with her family at her side.

She was born in Fitchburg, MA, December 8, 1944 daughter of Raymond and She lived in Greenville, NH several years before moving back to Fitchburg, MA. Barbara had worked along with her late husband Edward, at Foster Grant Co. in Leominster, MA for many years and retired from there several years ago. She was a life member of the Eastwood Club in Fitchburg, MA.

She is survived by her Godchild, Debra Berhouet of Fitchburg, MA, sisters, Rita Bevan and her partner David Laaksonen of Fitchburg, MA ,Sally Tietgens of Leominster, MA, and Lillian Powell of Lancaster, MA, her brother, Robert R. Powell of Casa Grande, AZ, brother–in-law George Lincoln of Fitchburg, MA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of forty-five years, Edward H. Lincoln in 2009 and her daughter Deborah M. Lincoln.

Lincoln

Services for Barbara and husband Edward will be held on Friday January 24,2020 @ 2p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon, MA, where Edward will receive Military Honors. All are welcome to attend. There are no calling hours. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director - Owner.



View the online memorial for Barbara J. (Powell) Lincoln
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -