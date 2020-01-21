|
Barbara J. (Powell) Lincoln, 75 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully in UMass Memorial Healthcare, Worcester, MA with her family at her side.
She was born in Fitchburg, MA, December 8, 1944 daughter of Raymond and She lived in Greenville, NH several years before moving back to Fitchburg, MA. Barbara had worked along with her late husband Edward, at Foster Grant Co. in Leominster, MA for many years and retired from there several years ago. She was a life member of the Eastwood Club in Fitchburg, MA.
She is survived by her Godchild, Debra Berhouet of Fitchburg, MA, sisters, Rita Bevan and her partner David Laaksonen of Fitchburg, MA ,Sally Tietgens of Leominster, MA, and Lillian Powell of Lancaster, MA, her brother, Robert R. Powell of Casa Grande, AZ, brother–in-law George Lincoln of Fitchburg, MA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of forty-five years, Edward H. Lincoln in 2009 and her daughter Deborah M. Lincoln.
Services for Barbara and husband Edward will be held on Friday January 24,2020 @ 2p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon, MA, where Edward will receive Military Honors. All are welcome to attend. There are no calling hours. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director - Owner.
