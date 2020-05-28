formerly of Townsend; 80
TOWNSEND
Barbara J. (Hinckley) Reagan, 80, formerly of Townsend, died Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster.
She was the widow of G. Lee Benoit who died in 2015
Barbara was born in Boston, March 22, 1940, a daughter of Edward and Mary (Linehan) Hinckley and resided in Tewksbury and Littleton before moving to Townsend in 1972. She was a 1968 graduate of Littleton High School.
For over 20 years, Barbara owned and operated Harbor Realty Company in Townsend where she spent many years helping people find their dream homes, retiring in 2008.
She was a former member of the Real Estate Women's Council of Realtors.
In her retirement she enjoyed traveling the world and weekly card games with her friends.
Barbara leaves five daughters, Cheryl Airey Townsend, Lori Reagan of Lunenburg, Susan Butler of South Carolina, Robyn Reagan of Georgia, Brooke Valikangas of Ashby; three brothers, Donald Hinckley and Ronald Hinckley both of Littleton, Edward Hinckley of Florida; a sister, Sandra Sullivan of Littleton; 19 grandchilldren and several great-grandchildren.
Reagan
Funeral services and burial will be held at a date to be announced at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Barbara J. (Hinckley) Reagan
TOWNSEND
Barbara J. (Hinckley) Reagan, 80, formerly of Townsend, died Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster.
She was the widow of G. Lee Benoit who died in 2015
Barbara was born in Boston, March 22, 1940, a daughter of Edward and Mary (Linehan) Hinckley and resided in Tewksbury and Littleton before moving to Townsend in 1972. She was a 1968 graduate of Littleton High School.
For over 20 years, Barbara owned and operated Harbor Realty Company in Townsend where she spent many years helping people find their dream homes, retiring in 2008.
She was a former member of the Real Estate Women's Council of Realtors.
In her retirement she enjoyed traveling the world and weekly card games with her friends.
Barbara leaves five daughters, Cheryl Airey Townsend, Lori Reagan of Lunenburg, Susan Butler of South Carolina, Robyn Reagan of Georgia, Brooke Valikangas of Ashby; three brothers, Donald Hinckley and Ronald Hinckley both of Littleton, Edward Hinckley of Florida; a sister, Sandra Sullivan of Littleton; 19 grandchilldren and several great-grandchildren.
Reagan
Funeral services and burial will be held at a date to be announced at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Barbara J. (Hinckley) Reagan
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 28, 2020.