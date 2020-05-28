Barbara J. (Hinckley) Reagan
1940 - 2020
formerly of Townsend; 80

TOWNSEND

Barbara J. (Hinckley) Reagan, 80, formerly of Townsend, died Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster.

She was the widow of G. Lee Benoit who died in 2015

Barbara was born in Boston, March 22, 1940, a daughter of Edward and Mary (Linehan) Hinckley and resided in Tewksbury and Littleton before moving to Townsend in 1972. She was a 1968 graduate of Littleton High School.

For over 20 years, Barbara owned and operated Harbor Realty Company in Townsend where she spent many years helping people find their dream homes, retiring in 2008.

She was a former member of the Real Estate Women's Council of Realtors.

In her retirement she enjoyed traveling the world and weekly card games with her friends.

Barbara leaves five daughters, Cheryl Airey Townsend, Lori Reagan of Lunenburg, Susan Butler of South Carolina, Robyn Reagan of Georgia, Brooke Valikangas of Ashby; three brothers, Donald Hinckley and Ronald Hinckley both of Littleton, Edward Hinckley of Florida; a sister, Sandra Sullivan of Littleton; 19 grandchilldren and several great-grandchildren.

Reagan

Funeral services and burial will be held at a date to be announced at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 27, 2020
Lori, my sincere sympathy on the death of your mother. Cherish your memories. Love. Mary Ellen
Mary Ellen Matthew
Friend
