Barbara (MacMillan) Kovacs
formerly of Leominster
Barbara (MacMillan) Kovacs, 78, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Fremont, California. Born on January 24, 1941, Barbara spent most of her life in Leominster where she grew up and where she raised four children; three sons, Paul (Paulie), Christopher (Butchie), and Eric, and one daughter, Lorna.
Above all, Barbara loved her family, very deeply. Nothing and no-one were more important to her. There was nothing she would not do for them or give to them. Barbara had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke. Some of her favorite things to do were to go to yard sales, flea markets and thrift shops; always looking for a bargain and finding happiness from the smallest of treasures. Barbara loved old Western movies. She was an excellent cook, adding love to every meal she prepared. No one was more generous or giving.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Lorna Hebert, and her husband, Michel Hebert, both of Wayland, her son, Christopher Kovacs, and his wife, Suzie Kovacs, who live in Fremont, CA, and her son, Eric Kovacs, who lives in Fitchburg. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Jacob, Nicholas, Joshua, Sammy, and Danny, as well as her great-granddaughter, Miya, and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her son, Paulie, her parents, Clarence and Alice (Welsh) MacMillan, and her six siblings, Shirley Baker, Mary Cordio, Florine Cormier, Clarence MacMillan, Jr., Bernard MacMillan, and Charlotte Elcevich.
Barbara is now pain free and at peace. She is in heaven with her son, Paulie, her parents, and all of her sisters and brothers, who she missed dearly. Barbara will be greatly missed but will always remain in the hearts of the many who loved her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 (by mail), or 1-888-999-NAMI (6264)(by phone).
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 16, 2019