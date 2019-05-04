of Fitchburg; 89 FITCHBURG Barbara L. (Snellman) Martines, 89, of Fitchburg, died Thursday evening, May 2, 2019 in the Keystone Center in Leominster.



Barbara was born in Fitchburg on May 29, 1929, a daughter of the late Jorma and Ilmi (Koski) Snellman. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School and was a lifelong resident of the City.



She was a woman of strong faith and a devoted member of St. Anthony di Padua Parish in Fitchburg. Barbara cherished her family and the times spent with them.



Her husband Frank P. Martines died in 2002. She leaves two sons, Gary Martines and his wife Patty of Jericho, VT and Frank Martines, Jr. of Fitchburg; a daughter Marcia Aho of Ashburnham; three grandchildren, Jeff Aho and his wife Heather of Winchendon, Joey Stevenson of Vermont, Jeff Stevenson and his wife Nicole of Vermont; three great-grandchildren, Alex, Julianna and Jayce; nephews and nieces.



She is predeceased by a sister Betty Hughes of Westminster.



Barbara's family would like to thank the staff at the Keystone Center and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care. Martines Barbara's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11AM in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



A calling hour will be hour on Tuesday morning prior to the funeral Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.







