Barbara Louise Tata
1950 - 2020
Barbara Louise Tata, 70, died on Monday, April 13th at the Imperial Point Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, after a short illness.
Barbara was born in Leominster, Massachusetts
on January 15th, 1950, the eldest daughter of Domenic and Lucille Tata.
In the 1970's and 80's Barbara traveled the country with the circus, performing with her six elephants that she expertly trained and loved. She was the first person in America to successfully breed an elephant in captivity, a feat noted in the Guinness Book of Records.
Barbara later returned to Leominster, Massachusetts and worked at the family businesses, Victory Button Company and Tamor Plastics. In 1990's she moved her family to Light House Point, FL, to take care of her mother
Lucille Tata.
Barbara loved the Church and her parish, St. Paul the Apostle, in Lighthouse Point where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Legion of Mary. She was a very charitable parishioner giving of her time to serve others, and especially to feed the poor. She is described by her Monsignor as a backbone of the parish.
Barbara only saw the good in everyone and everything she did was always with the best intentions. She truly lived her Christian faith every day of her life and gave full meaning to the precept "love thy neighbor."
She is the Loving mother of Catherine Anne Tata, proud grandmother of Lauryn, Donte and Jayden Tata, Joseph Storey, a beloved sister to Lawrence Tata and Michael Tata and his wife Wendy Tata. She also leaves her niece Lesley Tata and nephews Alan and Domenic Tata, as well as Melissa Emre, and her best friend, Louise Boucher.
Barbara is predeceased by her sister Jacqueline Tata, and daughters, Pamela and Amanda Tata.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Lighthouse Point on a date to be announced later. Burial will be held in Leominster Massachusetts and also will be announced at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Barbara's honor to St Paul's Food Ministry, 2700 NE 36th St., Lighthouse Point, FL 33064.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020