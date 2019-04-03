Barbara Lubin Schnuer



Barbara Lubin Schnuer died on February 11, 2019, after a short illness. Mrs. Schnuer was predeceased by her parents, Mary Swick Lubin and Harry Lenox Lubin, and by her husband, Seymour Lionel Schnuer.



Barbara was born in New York City on March 20, 1925 and was a graduate of the High School of Music and Art, now the High School for Performing Arts, where she sang and played piano and cello. She received a bachelor's degree at Hunter College and a master's degree at Columbia University. Barbara ran a turret lathe in an airplane factory for 20 months while serving as a Corporal in the Marine Corps during World War II, among other duties, including playing Taps on her bugle.



She was praised for her involvement in her community and state. She worked for many years with the League of Women Voters and held the position of chair of the Massachusetts State Education Committee where among other accomplishments she helped usher in Title IX, which prevents gender discrimination in public schools. She served on the Board of RCAP Solutions for many years and was Chairwoman of the Board for 15 years. RCAP has been helping low and moderate income people and communities with housing and other services since 1969. She also served on the Lunenburg Housing Authority for many years and was recognized for 20 years of outstanding commitment to the residents of Pear Brook Apartments, for whom she supported the creation of apartments for low income people.



Barbara and her husband Seymour were involved in the Civil Rights Movement and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Boston on April 23, 1965. They also hosted exchange students from all over the world in their home on a regular basis. Later in their lives they initiated the creation of Kahal B'raira (Community of Choice), a "spiritual home" in Massachusetts for Humanistic Jews. The organization recognized the couple for "their extraordinary vision for and generosity to the congregation…they have been an inspiration to us all."



Barbara enjoyed camping, swimming, walking, knitting, museums of all types but especially art, and many genres of music and books. However, she often said that being a mother gave her the most joy of all.



Barbara Schnuer is survived by her three children, Nancy Schnuer Nash of Williamsburg, VA, Richard Alan Schnuer (Susan) of Champaign, IL and Carol Ziva Hatch (Bill) of Lunenburg, MA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Martine Elizabeth Janvier Peoples (Chuck), Chelsea Patricia Janvier Nash, Samuel David Schnuer (Sarah Birge), Ann Frances Schnuer, Maxwell Steven Schnuer (Rebeca Medina), Scott David Higgins (Sara), and Remy Danielle Higgins. Also survived are six great-grandchildren, Darrius Dontae Brokenberry, Stephan Major Peoples, Brianna Carmina Valerie Sutton, Adrianna Michelle Lynn Sutton, Kellen Jackson Schnuer Birge, and Rowan Patrick Schnuer Birge.



A Celebration of Life will be held on May 18, 2019 at Newbury Court, 100 Newbury Court, Concord, MA 01742 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All are welcome. If possible RSVP to Carol Hatch at [email protected]



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kahal B'raira (https://kahalbraira.org),



RCAP Solutions (www.rcapsolutions.org), or Hickory Hills Landowners, Inc. of which Barbara and Seymour were founding members (www.hickoryhillslake.com).