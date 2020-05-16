Barbara M. (Christian) Mangiacotti
1940 - 2020
Fitchburg

Fitchburg – Barbara M. (Christian) Mangiacotti, 79, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Fitchburg on July 26, 1940, a daughter of the late Elwin and Irene (Viau) Christian. She graduated from Saint Bernard's Catholic High School. She is survived by her companion Paul Ghilardi of Fitchburg; son, David Mangiacotti and wife Cindy of North Adams; grandchildren, Jamie Mangiacotti, Dean Mangiacotti, Nicholas Mangiacotti, and Megan Mangiacotti; three great grandchildren; brother Gary Christian; several nieces and nephews. Barbara spent her career working as the Director of the Fitchburg YMCA for many years until her retirement. She loved animals, and was always generous, donating to several charities. She and Paul enjoyed many years at their winter home in Florida. Barbara was predeceased by her three sons, Dean, Glen, and Barry Mangiacotti, as well as her brother Richard Christian.

Mangiacotti

Funeral services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the ASPCA, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452.



View the online memorial for Barbara M. (Christian)Mangiacotti


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2020.
