Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Barbara Marie (Mellitt) Warren


1930 - 2020
Barbara Marie (Mellitt) Warren Obituary
Beloved Mother and Grandmother

Leominster-Barbara Marie (Mellitt) Warren, 89, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at River Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

She leaves two daughters, Dawn C. Schaller and Jill R. Pait both of Leominster; four grandchildren, Josh, Kylee, Ben and Taryn; three great-grandchildren, Alexi, Jordyn and Milo and two stepdaughters, Wendy Koski and Michele VaDeBoncoeur.

Barbara was predeceased by her two sons, Todd P. Schaller and Mark S. Schaller that both died in 2010.

She was born in Fitchburg on August 19, 1930, a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Flora R. (Ledoux) Mellitt. She attended St. Bernard's Elementary Girls School and graduated from Fitchburg High School where she was awarded the Gold "F" for honors in studies. She married her first husband Ralph E. Schaller and they had four children. She traveled extensively across the country living twice in Germany and wherever her husband was stationed. She was employed in the legal field just about all her working years, retiring from the Law Offices of Gelinas, Ward and Reynolds.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA

Interment will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, off St. Bernard Street, Fitchburg, MA.

A calling hour will be held in the funeral home from 9:30 – 10:45a.m. prior to the funeral.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 27, 2020
