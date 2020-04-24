Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Barbara Marois


1948 - 2020
Barbara Marois Obituary
Leominster

Barbara Ann Marois, 72 years old of Leominster, died on Sunday, April 19.

Barbara was born on April 18, 1948 to Frank and Elsie Mancuso and graduated from Holy Family High School in 1966. She married Eddie Marois in 1970 and they raised three children-Lori Marois, Tara Warren and Heather Marois and was later very involved in the lives of her five grandchildren. She has now joined her husband and grandson, Zachary, in Heaven.

Barbara was a dedicated mother and friend, serving on the PTO at Northwest Elementary School and as a Chaperone for the Joanettes /J's Drum and Bugle Corps for thirteen years.

The family will hold a private service in the summer months. Donations may be made in her memory to at StJude.org/donate.

The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020
