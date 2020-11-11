…. of Townsend
TOWNSEND: Barbara (Coy) Thaxter, 85, of Townsend, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Lewiston, ME, May 10, 1935, to parents Ulmer and Maxine (Dunton) Coy. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn, ME and of the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in mathematics and where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority, a member of the Sigma Pi Sigma Physics Honor Society and a lifetime member of the University of Maine Alumni Association. From college Barbara moved to California and worked as a computer programmer at Douglas Aircraft Company, returning to the east coast to marry her college beau and start her family. She resided in Townsend on the state line between Brookline, NH and Massachusetts for almost 60 years, where she was active in the Brookline Community Church, where she also taught Sunday School, the Townsend Woman's Club, volunteered at the Townsend Town Library and with the Middlesex 4-H program. She owned and operated the Warren Barrel Company out of Townsend Harbor and Warren, ME with her family. In recent years she was active with the senior center communities in both Brookline and Townsend. She will be missed by her family and many friends. She leaves behind her five children and their families: James Thaxter of CA, Charles and wife Chayanin Thaxter of Pepperell, Jean Thaxter-Mehlhon and her husband Peter of ME, Susan Yanovitch of Natick and husband Paul, Sarah Vannozzi of VA; 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and two siblings, Peter Coy of ME and Steven Coy of MA. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, James Bruce Thaxter, and loving sister Patricia Lutterell of ME. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when people are able to gather safely. Interment will be in Maine at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Townsend Ecumenical Outreach (TEO) (https://teo-ma.org/
) or Brookline Community Church (http://www.bccnh.org/
) in support of others during these turbulent times. The T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see www.anderson funeral.com
