Barry Gagnon formerly of Leominster Barry Gagnon formerly of Leominster, passed away on June 1, 2020 after a recent illness. Barry was born on August 8, 1946, in Leominster, MA, to Levia and Marcel Gagnon. Raised alongside many aunts and uncles, he was very close with his cousins and they were like siblings to him. He grew up playing baseball and golf and simply playing outside with his friends. In high school he lettered in basketball, track and cross country. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg, MA, Barry joined the Army and married lifelong, childhood friend Nancy Blanchette. His job took them to Hawaii and eventually to the Pentagon where he retired from a career as a systems analyst for the DOD. Barry was a built-in party! He loved life, his family and connecting with people; he enjoyed traveling, golf, and horse racing and said that he had done everything in life he wanted. For that, we are at peace. His sense of humor and infectious laugh are what his children and grandchildren loved most about him. His laugh was distinct and hereditary, passed down from his father and Uncle Roger. It was our honor and privilege to care for Barry in his final weeks and we are so grateful he was at home during this horrible time for so many. He would want to send a big smile and hug to all of his cousins who are so dear to our family. Barry was predeceased by his parents, Marcel and LeviaDululio Gagnon, and is survived by daughters Christie, Michelle and Kelly (Jorge), their mother Nancy and her husband Ken Dement, grandsons Justin, Michael, Matthew, Anthony, Nicholas Xavier and granddaughter Madeline. He will be buried at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made in Barry's name to the George Washington University Department of Radiology or to VITAS Healthcare (designation=Northern Virginia): VITAS: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232399&id=1 /> GWU: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232399&id=1 />
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.