Fitchburg
Barry J. Tisdale, 63, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Leominster, January 26, 1957, son of the late Barbara (Maloney) Tisdale and Harold Tisdale.
He attended Leominster Public Schools. He graduated from Mt. Wachusett Community College and attained an Associates Degree in Business Administration. He was also a Tutor of Computer Sciences at the college for several years, prior to his illness.
Barry leaves his sister; Maureen Cataldo of Fitchburg and his brother Michael Tisdale of New Salem, also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Tisdale in 1991 and his sister Paula Dawson in 2011.
At Mr. Tisdale's request, there will be no services. Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Barry J. Tisdale