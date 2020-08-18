1/
Barry J. Tisdale
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Barry J. Tisdale, 63, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Leominster, January 26, 1957, son of the late Barbara (Maloney) Tisdale and Harold Tisdale.

He attended Leominster Public Schools. He graduated from Mt. Wachusett Community College and attained an Associates Degree in Business Administration. He was also a Tutor of Computer Sciences at the college for several years, prior to his illness.

Barry leaves his sister; Maureen Cataldo of Fitchburg and his brother Michael Tisdale of New Salem, also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Tisdale in 1991 and his sister Paula Dawson in 2011.

At Mr. Tisdale's request, there will be no services. Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Barry J. Tisdale


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved