Beatrice "Bea" Niemi
lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 96
Beatrice "Bea" Niemi died peacefully on October 16th, 2019, she was 96 years old. Born in l923 to Florence E. Copeland and Albert G. Neal she lived all her life in Fitchburg.
She graduated from Northeastern U., with a B.S. in Psychology, and an MA in Psychology from Assumption College Graduate School in addition she took many professional courses over the years.
In her early years while raising two daughters, Bea contributed to Fitchburg by serving on numerous boards including: The Massachusetts Council on Alcoholism, the Massachusetts Association of Community Health Agencies, Burbank Hospital's Coordinated Home Health Care Program, the Salvation Army, The Children's Aid and Family Service, the United Fund, the American Red Cross, the Fitchburg Council of Girl Scouts, Friends of the Public Library, the League of Women Voters, the Task Force for planning for the Elderly, Region II, the and the Leominster Visiting Nursing Association.
In 1965 she was the Director of the Homemaker-Home Health Aide Service of Children's Aid and Family Service and became the Executive Director of the Homemaker-Home Health Aide Service of North Central Massachusetts in 1973 for 25 years. In this capacity she, and her friend and colleague, Joan Krieger, selected people they felt would be kind, loving and capable of serving the elderly and ill clients in their own homes. Their aim was to keep people in their own homes. Her aides were trained in Therapeutic Touch, TRT, a form of Reiki, forms of hands-on healing as well as other modalities to assist them in their work. While running this service Bea served in various capacities for the state of Massachusetts, including the Rate Setting Committee, the Standards and Practices Committee and the Homemaker Curriculum Committee. When this service that she loved so much ended having helped over 10,000 families in the area, Bea went on to establish a new center at the age of 65.
Undeterred Bea and Joan started the Center for Well Being, Inc. from her home on Bond Street in Fitchburg. As a lifelong learner and with a deep inner search for Truth, Bea continued to train in a other healing and spiritual modalities that would benefit people, including: Touch for Health (applied kinesiology), Orthomolecular Nutrition, vitamins, TRT, the Radiance Technique, Color and Music Therapy, The Monroe Institute's exploration of Out of Body consciousness,The Association for Research and Enlightenment, (ARE) (Edgar Cayce's methods of healing), and the Course in Miracles. She would tirelessly research a person's illness or problem to find what might be helpful and was successful in helping many people with cancer, AIDS, or other serious illness to live longer.
As an inner and outer explorer of consciousness Bea had a great fund of knowledge and wisdom about people, their health, psychology and wellness. Love, not fear was her highest value and she made everyone her extended family. She was a tireless worker, making time and energy for all and she enjoyed meaningful celebrations of all kinds, often having five Christmases for all her groups of people.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Shaw of Findhorn, Scotland, Kricket Smith Gary of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; her granddaughters, Lisa Shaw of Findhorn and great-grandsons, Jasper and Griffin Shaw Fulford, and Isla Shaw of Melbourne, Australia, and great-granddaughters, Sophie and Scarlett. She is also survived by her nephew, Lawrence Lundigan,his family, her niece, Beth Russell and her family and Beth's siblings Melinda and Bill Christopher.
Her adopted friends became her family and were especially devoted to her. To mention just a few: Muriel Healey, Verna Duley, Rose Giammalvo, Betty Burkett, Linda Tackett, Lisa Sandrelli, Christa and Larry Roberts, Kim Robles, Judy Murray, Sue Blain, Bianca Bova, Susan Krieger, Nancy Dell, Sam McClellan and Paul Gauguin were her constant help and support. Bea created communities, and in the end benefitted from all she had created. She was greatly loved as a teacher, mentor, friend, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.
She loved the Course in Miracles and in that work there is a saying:
"I am not a body, I am free, I am as God created me" - with her firm faith in God she is now happily exploring the other realms, free at last.
There will be a Memorial in the late Spring to celebrate my Mother's incredible long and fruitful life.
Gail Shaw Email: [email protected]
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019