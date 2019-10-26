|
Barre
"Ben" Benjamin Howard Barbour, 85 passed away at a residence of Venture Community Services in Barre MA. on October 17, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1933 the son of Richard H. Barbour and Olive H. (Dunbar) Barbour of Canton. Ben was predeceased by his brother Richard Barbour, and he leaves behind a brother Nathaniel and his wife Carol Barbour from Odenton MD, a sister Olivia H. and her husband Charles Tarleton of Winchendon and many nieces and nephews.
Ben was an active member of the First Parish Universalist Unitarian Church on the upper common. He had a great interest in music and loved to play the piano and listen to classical music and the church organ. He enjoyed his friends and the staff at his group homes, the Fitchburg Senior Center and the GVNA day program at the Park Hill Plaza.
Barbour
He will be remembered at the December 1st service of the First Parish Universalist Unitarian Church, 923 Main Street, Fitchburg MA. 01420. Contributions in his memory may be given to the church. The Bosk Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 26, 2019